Miami New Drama's Upcoming Season Includes Three World Premieres and a Pulitzer Finalist

The season includes Here There Are Blueberries by Moisés Kaufman and Amanda Gronich.

Linda Buchwald

| Miami |

August 27, 2025

Miami New Drama’s 2025-26 season

Miami New Drama (MiND), the largest bilingual professional theater company in the United States, has announced a 2025-26 season featuring three world premieres and the return of a Pulitzer Prize finalist.

The season opens with Here There Are Blueberries (November 13–December 7), by Moisés Kaufman and Amanda Gronich, conceived and directed by Moisés Kaufman, which began in a Miami New Drama workshop in the 2017-18 season under the title The Album before becoming a Pulitzer Prize finalist in 2024. Based on real events, Here There Are Blueberries is about a mysterious album featuring Nazi-era photographs and what the photos reveal about the perpetrators of the Holocaust, and our own humanity.

The company then premieres three new works: English Only (January 29, 2026-February 22, 2026) by Nicholas Griffin and directed by Margo Bordelon, the true story of Miami’s 1980 language wars; The Zionists: A Family Storm (April 9, 2026-May 3, 2026) by S. Asher Gelman and directed by Chloe Treat, a look at how the aftermath of October 7th fractures a prominent Jewish family; and Todo Lo Que No Dije (summer 2026) written by Harley Elias and created and directed by Michel Hausmann, a Spanish-language exploration of identity, belonging, and the unspoken truths that shape us.

