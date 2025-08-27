Miami New Drama's Upcoming Season Includes Three World Premieres and a Pulitzer Finalist

The season includes Here There Are Blueberries by Moisés Kaufman and Amanda Gronich.

Miami New Drama (MiND), the largest bilingual professional theater company in the United States, has announced a 2025-26 season featuring three world premieres and the return of a Pulitzer Prize finalist.

The season opens with Here There Are Blueberries (November 13–December 7), by Moisés Kaufman and Amanda Gronich, conceived and directed by Moisés Kaufman, which began in a Miami New Drama workshop in the 2017-18 season under the title The Album before becoming a Pulitzer Prize finalist in 2024. Based on real events, Here There Are Blueberries is about a mysterious album featuring Nazi-era photographs and what the photos reveal about the perpetrators of the Holocaust, and our own humanity.

The company then premieres three new works: English Only (January 29, 2026-February 22, 2026) by Nicholas Griffin and directed by Margo Bordelon, the true story of Miami’s 1980 language wars; The Zionists: A Family Storm (April 9, 2026-May 3, 2026) by S. Asher Gelman and directed by Chloe Treat, a look at how the aftermath of October 7th fractures a prominent Jewish family; and Todo Lo Que No Dije (summer 2026) written by Harley Elias and created and directed by Michel Hausmann, a Spanish-language exploration of identity, belonging, and the unspoken truths that shape us.

