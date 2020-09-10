Springsteen on Broadway Star to Release New Album This Fall

Bruce Springsteen, Tony-winning star of Broadway's Springsteen on Broadway, will release his new album with his E Street Band, Letter to You, on October 23 via Colombia Records.

Letter to You is Springsteen's first time performing with the E Street Band since The River 2016 tour. Recorded at his home studio in New Jersey, the album features Roy Bittan, Nils Lofgren, Patti Scialfa, Garry Tallent, Stevie Van Zandt, Max Weinberg, Charlie Giordano, and Jake Clemons. The album was produced by Ron Aniello with Bruce Springsteen, mixed by Bob Clearmountain, and mastered by Bob Ludwig.

Letter to You includes nine recently written Springsteen songs, as well as new recordings of three of his previously unreleased compositions from the 1970s, "Janey Needs a Shooter," "If I Was the Priest," and "Song for Orphans."

In addition to his Tony for Springsteen on Broadway, Springsteen is the recipient of 20 Grammys, an Oscar, and a Kennedy Center Honor.