Marla Mindelle and Josh Sharp to Star in A Kidman Carol

Mindelle will play Nicole Kidman and Sharp will play Cate Blanchett in this developmental production.

Benson Drive Productions has announced that Marla Mindelle (Titanique) and Josh Sharp (Josh Sharp: ta-da!) will star as Nicole Kidman and Cate Blanchett, respectively, in a developmental production of A Kidman Carol: A Gay Dementia on Australian Dames. Written and directed by Kevin Zak (Ginger Twinsies), the production will premiere at Theater 511 for five performances only December 17-21.

This irreverent take on Charles Dickens’s A Christmas Carol takes place on Oscars Eve 2023, when actor and Hollywood Scrooge Cate Blanchett is visited by three different spirits of Nicole Kidman in order to learn the true meaning of awards season. This farce sends up Tár, The Hours, Carol, The Lord of The Rings, The Undoing, To Die For, The Others, Notes on a Scandal, Blue Jasmine, Big Little Lies, and other films from the Kidman/Blanchett canon.

In addition to Mindelle and Sharp, the cast will also feature Renée Albulario (America Utopia), Robi Hager (Spring Awakening), and Phillip Taratula (The Skin of Our Teeth).

The creative team will include costume designer Wilberth Gonzalez and wig designers Krystal Balleza and Will Vicari.