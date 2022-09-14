Magic Mike Live: The Tour Announces Full Casting

Full casting has been announced for Channing Tatum's Magic Mike Live: The Tour, launching in Miami on October 13 ahead of an official October 20 premiere. The show will be held in a custom-built venue at the Miami Marine Stadium site on Key Biscayne.

South African-born dancer Kalon Badenhorst will reprise his leading role as Mike, and comedians Crystal Powell and Nikki Lowe will share hosting duties as Magic Mike's emcees. The ensemble will feature additional cast members from Magic Mike Live productions from around the world including Clare Billson, HBO Max's Finding Magic Mike finalist Nate Bryan, Kiana De Van der Scheuren, Jake Paul Green, Edson Juarez, Burim Jusufi, Nicholas Phillips, and Brian Siregar. Newcomers include Josh Berovides, Blair Edwards, Marqcuet Hill, Davis Rahal, and Joavanie Santiago.

Co-directed by Tatum and film franchise choreographer Alison Faulk, with choreography by Faulk and Luke Broadlick, Magic Mike Live features sexy and daring themed dance and strip routines punctuated by one-of-a-kind musical and acrobatic acts from a diverse cast.