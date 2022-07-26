Adam Kantor, Juan Castano, Tuc Watkins to Lead The Inheritance at Geffen Playhouse

The Geffen Playhouse has announced casting for the West Coast premiere of Matthew López's Tony-winning The Inheritance.

Mike Donahue, López's frequent collaborator, will stage Stephen Daldry's Broadway production, which begins performances September 13, in advance of an October 1 opening. The play is inspired by the novel Howard's End by E.M. Forster.

In contemporary Manhattan, Eric and Toby are 30-somethings who seem to be very much in love and thriving. But on the cusp of their engagement, they meet an older man haunted by the past, and a younger man hungry for a future. Chance meetings lead to surprising choices as the lives of three generations interlink and collide—with explosive results.

Adam Kantor will lead the cast as Eric Glass, alongside Juan Castano as Toby Darling, Nic Ashe as Adam/Leo, Tuc Watkins as Henry Wilcox, Bill Brochtrup as Morgan/Walter Poole, and Tantoo Cardinal as Margaret Avery, alongside Jay Donnell, Israel Erron Ford, August Gray Gall, Eddie Lopez, Kasey Mahaffy, Miguel Pinzon, and Avi Roque.

The production will have scenic design by Jaimie Todd, from the original by Bob Crowley, costumes by Sara Ryung Clement, lighting by Josh Epstein, sound by Vernoka Vorel, music by Paul Englishby, and intimacy coordination by Amanda Rose Villarreal.