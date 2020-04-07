Second National Tour of The Book of Mormon Closes After Seven Years

The second national tour of The Book of Mormon has ended its run after more than seven years on the road due to the public health and safety concerns surrounding the coronavirus.

The production played its final performance on Wednesday, March 11, at the Ahmanson Theatre in Los Angeles. This tour, nicknamed the Jumamosi Company, has run for 360 playing weeks across North America, totaling 2,828 shows.

Engagements were still booked through the summer, though the decision to close was predicated by a series of canceled dates due to the health crisis.

Ticketholders should contact their points of purchase for refunds.

The Book of Mormon is written by Trey Parker, Robert Lopez, and Matt Stone, and the production is directed by Parker and Casey Nicholaw, who also choreographs.