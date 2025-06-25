Boop! The Musical to Close on Broadway

The musical was nominated for thee Tony Awards, but didn’t win any.

The producers of Boop! The Musical announced that it will play its final performance at the Broadhurst Theatre on July 13. It started performances on March 11 and officially opened on April 5. At closing, the show will have played 25 previews and 112 regular performances.

The musical about the cartoon character Betty Boop (created by Max Fleischer) is directed and choreographed by Tony winner Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots, La Cage aux Folles) and features music by David Foster, lyrics by Susan Birkenhead (Jelly’s Last Jam), and book by Tony winner Bob Martin (The Drowsy Chaperone). In the musical, Betty Boop escapes her black-and-white world to New York City.

Jasmine Amy Rogers makes her Broadway debut as Betty Boop and was nominated for a Tony Award. The show was also nominated for Tony Awards for Mitchell’s choreography and costumes by Gregg Barnes.

The cast also features Tony Award winner Faith Prince as Valentina, Ainsley Melham as Dwayne, Erich Bergen as Raymond Demarest, Stephen DeRosa as Grampy, Anastacia McCleskey as Carol Evans, Angelica Hale as Trisha, Phillip Huber as Pudgy the Dog, and Aubie Merrylees as Oscar. The ensemble includes Lawrence Alexander, Courtney Arango, Colin Bradbury, Tristen Buettel, Joshua Michael Burrage, Victoria Byrd, Dan Castiglione, Rebecca Corrigan, Ian Gallagher Fitzgerald, RJ Higton, Nina Lafarga, Morgan McGhee, Ryah Nixon, Lizzy Tucker, Christian Probst, Ricky Schroeder, Gabriella Sorrentino, Derek Jordan Taylor, David Wright Jr., Damani Van Rensalier, and Amy Van Norstrand.

The creative team also includes set designer David Rockwell, lighting designer Philip S. Rosenberg, sound designer Gareth Owen, projections designer Finn Ross, hair and wig designer Sabina Majeed, makeup designer Michael Clifton, illusions designer Skylar Fox, marionette designer the Huber Marionettes, music supervisor and arranger Darryl Waters, orchestrator Doug Besterman, dance arranger Zane Mark, and music director Rick Fox.

TheaterMania’s Pete Hempstead wrote in his review, “With a zippy score, terrific tap numbers choreographed by director Jerry Mitchell, energetic performances from a top-notch cast, and a plot that doesn’t tax your brain, Boop! is one of the feel-good musicals of the year.”