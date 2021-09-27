George Salazar, Alaska 5000, and More to Star in Reimagined Head Over Heels

Pasadena Playhouse has announced casting for its upcoming production of Head Over Heels, running from November 9-December 12. The show kicks off the Playhouse's 2021-2022 season.

The company of Head Over Heels will feature Alaska 5000 (RuPaul's Drag Race) as Queen Gynecia, Lea DeLaria (Orange Is the New Black) as King Basilius, Yurel Echezarreta (Steven Spielberg's West Side Story) as The Player, Tiffany Mann (Be More Chill) as Pamela, George Salazar (Little Shop of Horrors) as Musidorus, Tony nominee Emily Skeggs (Fun Home) as Mopsa, and Shanice Williams (NBC's The Wiz Live!) as Philoclea. The remaining role of "The Oracle" will round out the cast of eight and will be announced at a later date.

Based on The Arcadia by Sir Philip Sidney, Head Over Heels is conceived by and features an original book by Jeff Whitty, and is adapted by James Magruder. Set to the music of the iconic LA-based female rock band The Go-Go's, the musical comedy follows a royal family in search of a purpose, lovers in search of each other, and a whole kingdom in search of a beat. The show debuted on Broadway in 2018 following a world premiere at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival and a pre-Broadway engagement at The Curran Theatre in San Francisco.

Head Over Heels has been reimagined for the Playhouse by director and choreographer Jenny Koons and director and choreographer Sam Pinkleton in an all new experiential production. Originally produced for a traditional proscenium stage, the Playhouse will present a 90-minute, intermission-free production with the actors performing all over the converted theater.

In addition to Koons and Pinkleton, the creative team will include music direction by Kris Kukul, scenic design by David Meyer, costume design by Hahnji Jang, lighting design by Stacey Derosier, and sound design by Danny Erdberg and Ursula Kwong Brown.