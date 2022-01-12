Pasadena Playhouse to Stream Teenage Dick Online

The upcoming run of Mike Lew's Teenage Dick at Pasadena Playhouse will be replaced with a streaming version. The run was scheduled to be in-person at the Playhouse February 1-27. Patrons worldwide will now have the option to visit the theater's website and watch a pre-recorded performance of the Boston run. Dates and details will be announced later.

This is according to a press statement from Pasadena Playhouse producing artistic director Danny Feldman, who noted, "By streaming the production, we are still honoring our commitments to pay the artists and crew who have worked so hard to make this show happen during these challenging times."

Teenage Dick is Lew's transposition of Shakespeare's Richard III to an American high school, where one disabled disciple of Machiavelli plots a takeover of the student government. The play made its world premiere at the Public Theater in 2018. In her review, critic Hayley Levitt said, "Every implausibility is forgiven when the air of Shakespearean tragedy is exchanged for high camp."

The original director of Teenage Dick, Moritz von Stuelpnagel, retains his role in this co-production of Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company and Huntington Theatre Company. Similarly, Gregg Mozgala and Shannon DeVido reprise the roles of Richard Gloucester and Buck, which they originated in 2018. They are joined by Louis Reyes McWilliams as Eddie, Portland Thomas as Clarissa, Emily Townley as Elizabeth York, and Zurin Villanuena as Anne Margaret.

The production is currently available for streaming through January 16 on the Huntington Theatre's website.

Pasadena Playhouse plans to return to in-person performances on March 22 with Ann, a solo play about Governor Ann Richards, written by and starring Holland Taylor.