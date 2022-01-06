What's Streaming? Broadway Comedy Clyde's, Huntington's Teenage Dick, and More

Theaters are open again, but maybe you'd like to supplement your long-denied theater cravings without leaving home. Here are some currently running and upcoming shows from Broadway and beyond that are available for you to stream from the comfort of your living room.

Clyde's

Second Stage Theatre - Broadway

With Uzo Aduba, Ron Cephas Jones, Edmund Donovan, Reza Salazar, and Kara Young. In this stirring new play from the team of two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage and director Kate Whoriskey (Ruined, Sweat), a truck-stop sandwich shop offers its formerly incarcerated kitchen staff a shot at reclaiming their lives. Even as the shop's callous owner tries to keep them under her thumb, the staff members are given purpose and permission to dream by their shared quest to create the perfect sandwich. You'll want a seat at the table for this funny, moving, and urgent play. Available through January 16. Click here to purchase stream.

A Girl Is a Half-Formed Thing

Irish Repertory Theatre - Off-Broadway

Based on the acclaimed novel of the same name, A Girl Is a Half-Formed Thing follows the inner narrative of a girl, played by Jenn Murray, from birth until the age of 20 with vivid intensity and originality. This character navigates the crushing Catholicism and hardship of her Irish childhood with astonishing resilience and intelligence. Available January 14-30. Click here to purchase stream.

Teenage Dick

Huntington Theatre Company - Boston

As the winter formal gives way to a glorious spring fling at Roseland High School, we enter the world of Mike Lew's darkly funny, modern-day spin on Richard III. Tony Award nominee Moritz von Stuelpnagel (Hand to God on Broadway) directs this ruthless and hilarious new play about a young man who, after years of torment by his classmates for his cerebral palsy, decides to campaign for student body president. But is it better to be loved or feared? And how far will he go to realize his ambition? Available through January 16. Click here to purchase stream.

A Christmas Carol

Goodman Theatre - Chicago

Larry Yando as Ebenezer Scrooge

(© photo courtesy Goodman Theatre)

Watch A Christmas Carol from the comfort of your home! For the first time in its 44-year history, the Goodman Theatre is able to offer a five-camera, high-quality video recording to watch with your loved ones. Available through January 14. Click here to purchase stream.

Charles Francis Chan Jr.'s Exotic Oriental Murder Mystery

Paula Vogel's Bard at the Gate - McCarter Theatre Center - Princeton, New Jersey

Jeff Biehl, Peter Kim, and Eric Sharp in Charles Francis Chan Jr.'s Exotic Oriental Murder Mystery.

(© Rosey Strub)

In 1967, Berkeley grad student Frank Chan and his artist-activist girlfriend Kathy Ching are staging a revolution. Amid the backdrop of ongoing war in Vietnam and a peak in the civil rights movement, they devise a wild, impulsive theatrical trip through the history of Asians in America, from the ancestral railways of their forebears to the shameful legacy of Charlie Chan stereotypes, all in pursuit of establishing a brand-new political identity they've decided to call "Asian America." Charles Francis Chan Jr.'s Exotic Oriental Murder Mystery is a harmless sing-song orientalist minstrel show that ends in a grotesque carnival of murder! Available beginning January 26. Click here to purchase stream.