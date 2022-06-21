Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem to Star in Spellbound, New Apple Studios Musical

Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem will reunite, once again playing husband and wife, in the forthcoming Apple Studios and Skydance Animation fantasy musical Spellbound. This is according to Variety. Kidman played Lucille Ball and Bardem played Desi Arnaz in last year's Being the Ricardos, for which they were both nominated for Academy Awards.

Bardem and Kidman will now play the King and Queen of Lumbria in this musical story about their daughter, Princess Ellian (Rachel Zegler), who saves the kingdom from a dark spell.

The cast includes the vocal talents of Broadway stars John Lithgow, Nathan Lane, Jenifer Lewis, André De Shields, and Jordan Fisher.

Alan Menken, the composer behind Little Shop of Horrors and the big three films of the Disney Renaissance (The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, and Aladdin) is collaborating with lyricist Glenn Slater (Menken's partner on A Bronx Tale) on the score. Chris Montan serves as executive music producer.

Vicky Jenson (Shreck) directs the film, with screenplay by Lauren Hynek, Elizabeth Martin and Linda Woolverton.