New Works by Chelsea Marcantel, Helder Guimarães, and Sri Rao Set for Virtual Geffen Season

The Geffen Playhouse has announced its winter 2020 lineup of digital theater, part of its Geffen Stayhouse initiative. The three world premieres are Chelsea Marcantel's Citizen Detective, The Future by Helder Guimarães, and Sri Rao's Bollywood Kitchen.

Written and directed by Marcantel, Citizen Detective runs November 10-December 20. Based on an unsolved 1920s Hollywood murder, the work invites 24 audience members per show to become detectives and try and solve the crime. Cast members include Paloma Nozica and Morgan Rusler.

Directed by Frank Marshall, The Future is Guimarães's sequel to his long-running online show The Present. Running December 4-January 31, the show allows participants to decide the version of events they prefer to see, with a mystery package shipped to each audience member in advance.

Arpita Mukherjee directs Bollywood Kitchen, in which filmmaker and cookbook author Sri Rao invites us to prepare a homemade Indian meal along with him. Produced in association with Hypokrit Theatre Company, it runs January 15-February 21. Ticket buyers will be able to choose their level of participation, ranging from viewing only to actually cooking in their own home alongside Rao, with certain supplies and spices mailed to them prior to the show.

