Hugh Panaro, Paul Adam Schaefer, and More Phantom Vets to Lead Immersive Masquerade

Full casting and creative team have been announced for Masquerade, the upcoming immersive revival of Phantom of the Opera.

From the Broadway Phantom, the cast will include Hugh Panaro, Jeremy Stolle, Paul Adam Schaefer, Eryn LeCroy, Kaley Ann Voorhees, Maree Johnson, and Satomi Hoffman. Cooper Grodin and Phumzile Sojola from the Phantom tour are also part of the company.

Rounding out the ensemble are Baby Byrne, Nicholas Edwards, Gabriella Enriquez, Haile Ferrier, Nkrumah Gatling, Maxfield Haynes, Bryan Hernandez-Luch, Satomi Hofmann, Kody Jauron, Francisco Javier González, Tia Karaplis, Nathan Keen, Joe Kerr, Jeff Kready, Jacob Lacopo, Raymond J. Lee, Telly Leung, Claire Leyden, Francesca Mehrotra, Georgia Mendes, Betsy Morgan, Riley Noland, Charles Osborne, Chris Ryan, Kyle Scatliffe, Clay Singer, Nik Walker, Andrew Wojtal, Kevin Zambrano, and Anna Zavelson.

Directed by Diane Paulus, the creative team of Masquerade will include choreographers Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui, Gypsy Snider, Marc Kimelman, music team members William Waldrop and Lee McCutcheon, designers Scott Pask (sets), Emilio Sosa (costumes), Ben Stanton (lighting), Brett Jarvis (sound), Kathy Fabian (props), J. Jared Janas (hair, wigs, and makeup), Skylar Fox (illusions), and Kate Lumpkin, Hunter Bird, James Fluhr, Jessie Flynn, and Nicola Formichetti.

“Masquerade blurs the lines of reality, bringing audiences inside and closer than ever before to the strange affair of the Phantom of the Opera – a mystery never fully explained. From the highest rooftop to the subterranean lair deep below the Opera Populaire, guests will be invited to experience the music of the night more intimately than ever before. And when the iconic chandelier rises again above New York City, it will provide more than “a little illumination,” with a dazzling display of over 30,000 crystals provided by Preciosa, the Official Crystal Partner of Masquerade.”

Masquerade is based on the original musical The Phantom of the Opera with music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, lyrics by Charles Hart, additional lyrics by Richard Stilgoe and book by Richard Stilgoe and Andrew Lloyd Webber. Masquerade is presented by arrangement with The Really Useful Group Limited.

The full six-week calendar of dates and access to purchase tickets will be released at 10:00 am ET on Monday, June 30. TThe first preview performance is scheduled to take place on July 31 at a new venue located at 218 W 57th Street in Manhattan.