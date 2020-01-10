New David Mamet Play to Star William H. Macy, Clark Gregg, Rebecca Pidgeon

A star-studded cast led by William H. Macy will premiere David Mamet's latest play, The Christopher Boy's Communion, for a limited run, February 13-23, at the Odyssey Theatre in Los Angeles.

Mamet will also direct the drama, which explores what happens after a grisly murder occurs in Central Park. The company will include Macy as Hollis, Rebecca Pidgeon as Joan, Fionnula Flanagan as Mrs. Charles, Clark Gregg as Alan, Dominic Hoffman as Burke, David Paymer as Mr. Stone, and John Pirrucello as Father Paul.

The Christopher Boy's Communion will have set design by Josh Iacovelli, costumes by Laura Bauer, and lighting by Luke Moyer. It is presented by Pacific Theatricals as an outside production at the Odyssey. Laura Hill and Pam Susemiehl serve as coproducers.

