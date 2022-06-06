Marissa Jaret Winokur and Mark Ballas Join Hollywood Bowl Cast of Kinky Boots

Complete casting has been announced for the Hollywood Bowl production of Kinky Boots, which will play one weekend, July 8-10, at the Hollywood Bowl.

New cast members include Mark Ballas (Dancing With the Stars) in the role of Harry, Hairspray Tony Award winner Marissa Jaret Winokur in the role of Pat, and Hayley Orrantia (The Goldbergs) as Nicola.

Additional performers include Drew Seeley as a member of the male ensemble, Jim J. Bullock as George, Daniel Stewart Sherman as Don, Jennifer Perry as Trish, Patrick Scott McDermott as Young Charlie, Walter Russell lll as Young Lola, James Olivas as Richard Bailey, Brian Cali as Mr. Price, and Terron Brooks as Simon Sr.

Ernest T. Williams, Tyler Keller, Matthew Varvar, Eric Stanton Betts, Tommy Martinez, Juan Torres-Falcón, Yurel Echezarreta, and Jake Dupree will appear as the Angels; Jon Robert Hall and Desmond Newson round out the male ensemble; and Kim Steele, Ashley Moniz, Joanne Javien, Morgan Anita Wood, and Mia Gerachis complete the female ensemble.

They join the previously announced Wayne Brady as Lola, Jake Shears as Charlie, and Kelly Marie Tran as Lauren.

Winner of the 2013 Tony Award for Best Musical, Kinky Boots is about a struggling British shoe factory that is saved by a fabulous drag queen and her new line of thigh-high boots, reinforced to be worn by men.

Jerry Mitchell directs and choreographs the production, which features a Tony Award-winning score by Cyndi Lauper and a book by Tony Award winner Harvey Fierstein.

Kinky Boots is also making a big return to the stage in New York this summer. You can read about that open-run production here.