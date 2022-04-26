Wayne Brady, Jake Shears, Kelly Marie Tran to Star in Hollywood Bowl Kinky Boots

Wayne Brady, Jake Shears, and Kelly Marie Tran will star in the Los Angeles Philharmonic/Hollywood Bowl staging of Cyndi Lauper and Harvey Fierstein's Kinky Boots, running July 8-10 in Los Angeles.

The fully staged production will be directed and choreographed by Jerry Mitchell, with musical director and conducting by Stephen Oremus.

Brady and Shears will return to the roles of Lola and Charlie, which they have previously played on Broadway, and Tran will play Lauren. Additional details are still to be announced.

Based on the 2005 film written by Geoff Deane and Tim Firth, the musical tells the tale of Charlie Price, a young man reluctantly taking over his family's struggling shoe factory and looking for a fresh idea. Charlie meets and finds inspiration in Lola, and together they discover that it takes a good friend to make a great pair.

The winner of six 2013 Tony Awards including Best Musical, Kinky Boots features a Tony Award-winning score by Lauper and a book by Tony Award winner Harvey Fierstein. It ran on Broadway for six years, closing in 2019 after more than 2,500 performances, and will return to New York City for an off-Broadway run at Stage 42 this summer.