Jasmine Cephas Jones, Jeremy Pope, and More Broadway Stars Earn 2020 Emmy Nominations

The 2020 Emmy nominations have been announced, and the list is studded with theater stars.

Jasmine Cephas Jones earned a nod in the Outstanding Actress In A Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series category for her performance in Quibi's #FreeRayshawn. Her father, Ron Cephas Jones, is up for Guest Actor in a Drama Series for This Is Us.

Acting nominees include Holland Taylor (Hollywood) and Uzo Aduba (Mrs. America) for Supporting Actress in a Limited Series; Betty Gilpin (Glow) and Marin Hinkle (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) for Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series; Andre Braugher (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), William Jackson Harper (The Good Place), Sterling L. Brown (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), and Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) for Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series; Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) for Lead Actress in a Comedy Series; Jeremy Pope (Hollywood) for Lead Actor in a Limited Series Or Movie; Billy Porter (Pose) and Jeremy Strong (Succession'') for Lead Actor in a Drama Series,

Guest Actress nominees include Cicely Tyson (How to Get Away With Murder), Harriet Walter (Succession), Cherry Jones (Succession), and Phylicia Rashad (This Is Us) in the drama category, with Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Saturday Night Live) and Bette Midler (The Politician) in the comedy category.

In the Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special category, nominees include John Mulaney and Marika Sawyer for John Mulaney and the Sack Lunch Bunch, Hannah Gadsby for the Netflix edition of her off-Broadway show Douglas, and Dave Chappelle for the Netflix version of his Broadway standup show Sticks and Stones. The three programs were also nominated for Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded). The 73rd Annual Tony Awards were nominated for the Live edition of the category.

Playwrights Tanya Barfield and Alice Birch earned nods in the Outstanding Writing For A Limited Series, Movie Or Dramatic Special category; Barfield for the Mrs. America episode "Shirley" and Birch, with Sally Rooney, for episode three of Normal People. Dramatist David West Read was nominated for his "The Presidential Suite" episode of Schitt's Creek in the Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series category.

