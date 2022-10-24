Invincible – The Musical Announces World-Premiere Casting

Casting has been announced for the world premiere of Invincible – The Musical, featuring the music of Grammy Award-winning collaborators Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo. Performances are set to run November 22-December 18 at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts.

Inspired by Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet, Invincible is set in the modern, war-torn metropolis of Verona where the newly elected Chancellor Paris vows to destroy the progressive resistance and return the city to its traditional roots. The star-crossed lovers' story, exploring how love and equality battle for survival in times of great transformation, envisions peace in a divided world.

The cast features Khamary Rose as Romeo, Kay Sibal as Juliet, Sharon Leal as Madame Capulet, Dionne Gipson as Madame Montague, Brennin Hunt as Paris, Ari Notartomaso as Benvolio, Julia Harriman as Nura, Jon Patrick Walker as Friar, Aaron Alcaraz as Mercutio/Ensemble/Romeo Understudy, and Josh Strobl as Tybalt/Ensemble/Romeo Understudy. Other cast members include Steven Agdeppa, Gillian Bozajian, Cameron Field, Sophia Hall, Nadja Hayes, Eric Myrick, Ian Joseph Paget, Lyric Rachae, Krystle Simmons, Kelsey Lee Smith, Ian Ward, and Kendyl Yokoyama.

Directed by Tiffany Nichole Greene, Invincible features a book by Bradley Bredeweg (Good Trouble, The Fosters), music direction and vocal arrangements by Jesse Vargas, arrangements by Jesse Vargas and Neil Giraldo, orchestrations by Neil Giraldo and Jesse Vargas, and choreography by Galen Hooks.

Singer-songwriter Benatar and producer-musician Giraldo will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in November. Their rock hits include "We Belong," "Invincible," "Love Is A Battlefield," among others.