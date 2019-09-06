First Look at Idina Menzel in the West Coast Premiere of Skintight

Joshua Harmon's Skintight is now making its West Coast premiere at the Geffen Playhouse, with Tony winner Idina Menzel reprising the role she performed off-Broadway with the Roundabout Theatre Company. Take a look below at photos from the Los Angeles production.

Idina Menzel, Harry Groener, and Will Brittain

(© Chris Whitaker)

Directed by Daniel Aukin, the cast also features Will Brittain (Kong: Skull Island) as Trey, Eli Gelb (The Twenty-Seventh Man) as Benjamin Cullen, Tony nominee Harry Groener (Indecent) as Elliot Isaac, Kimberly Jürgen (Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe) as Orsolya, and Jeff Skowron (The Lion King) as Jeff.

Eli Gelb and Will Brittain

(© Chris Whitaker)

Skintight is described as follows: "Hanging on by a thread after her ex-husband gets engaged to a much younger woman, Jodi (Menzel) retreats to her dad's swanky Manhattan townhouse. But rather than the comforts of home, she instead finds her aging father's new live-in boyfriend, Trey — who is 20. In his new comedy, playwright Joshua Harmon brings neurotic family drama to the forefront as father and daughter contend with the age-old questions of how to age gracefully in a world obsessed with youth and where love fits into it all."

Harry Groener, Eli Gelb, and Idina Menzel

(© Chris Whitaker)

Performances of Skintight began September 3 in the Gil Cates Theater ahead of a September 12 opening.