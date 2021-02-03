Hamilton, The Father, and More Earn 2021 Golden Globe Award Nominations

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has announced the nominees for the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards, to be presented on February 28.

For Best Picture, The Father, based on Florian Zeller's Tony-nominated play earned a spot in the Drama category, while the filmed stage production of Hamilton will go up against the movie version of The Prom in the Musical or Comedy category. Notably missing from both categories is the screen adaptation of August Wilson's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.

Ma Rainey was represented in the acting categories, with stars Chadwick Boseman and Viola Davis both nominated for their leading dramatic performances. Boseman will notably go up against Anthony Hopkins, who plays the title character in The Father, a role that won a Tony for Frank Langella, an Olivier for Kenneth Cranham, and a Molière Award for Robert Hirsch.

Hamilton star Lin-Manuel Miranda is the only actor from that production to earn a nomination, taking a spot opposite James Corden for The Prom in the leading actor, musical or comedy, category. Miranda's Hamilton costar Leslie Odom Jr. earned both a supporting nomination and a Best Song nomination for One Night in Miami...

Click here for a complete list of nominees.