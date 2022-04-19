Geffen Playhouse Announces Man of God Casting

Complete casting has been announced for Geffen Playhouse's upcoming production of Man of God, written by Anna Ouyang Moench and directed by Maggie Burrows. The play was originally scheduled for Geffen Playhouse's 2019-20 season, but cancelled just prior to opening night in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Performances are now scheduled to begin May 10 ahead of a May 20 opening, and are set to run through June 19.

Man of God is described as follows: "During a mission trip to Bangkok, the four members of a Korean Christian girls' youth group discover that their revered pastor has hidden a camera in their hotel bathroom. Samantha is personally wounded that Pastor would do this to her. Kyung-Hwa thinks everyone needs to have lower expectations for men. Jen is worried about how this might affect her college applications. And Mimi's out for blood, as usual. Their communal rage and disillusionment fuel increasingly violent revenge fantasies amidst the no-holds-barred neon bubblegum sex-tourism mecca of Bangkok. Man of God is a funny feminist thriller about that moment when girls realize the male gaze has been watching all along—and decide they're definitely gonna do something about it."

The cast features Shirley Chen (Beast Beast) as Samantha, Emma Galbraith (Inbetween Girl) as Jen, Erin Rae Li (Balloon Animal) as Mimi, Albert Park (Vietgone) as Pastor, and Ji-young Yoo (Expats) as Kyung-Hwa.

The creative team includes Se Oh (scenic design), Denitsa Bliznakova (costume design), Lap Chi Chu (lighting design), Jonathan Snipes (original music and sound design), Thomas Isao Morinaka (fight direction), Mia Schachter (intimacy direction), Elizabeth A. Brohm (production stage manager), and Phyllis Schuringa, CSA (casting director).

Man of God had its world premiere in January 2019 as an East West Players production at the David Henry Hwang Theatre at the Union Center of the Arts in Los Angeles.