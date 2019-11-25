Fox Picks Up Football Book Club, Created by Tootsie's Robert Horn and Scott Ellis

According to published reports, Fox has picked up Football Book Club, a new comedy from Tootsie creative duo Robert Horn and Scott Ellis, for a put pilot commitment.

Horn will write, and Ellis will direct. They will executive-produce alongside former New England Patriots wide receiver Malcolm Mitchell; Aaron Kaplan and Dana Honor of Kapital Entertainment; and Jeff Holland, Stan Spry, and Drew Brown of the Cartel. Warner Brothers TV and Fox Entertainment will be the producers.

Inspired by Mitchell's own experiences, Football Book Club follows professional football wide receiver Lawrence Lasalle, whose career-threatening injury sends him to Athens, Georgia, where he unexpectedly joins an all-female book club started by recent widow Nancy Leverett.

Horn won a Tony Award for his book for Tootsie, which recently announced that it will close on January 5, 2020.