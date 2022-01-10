Full Cast Announced for Bryan Cranston and Amy Brenneman-led Power of Sail

Geffen Playhouse has announced the full cast for the West Coast premiere of Paul Grellong's Power of Sail, which is set to begin performances at the Geffen's Gil Cates Theater on February 8 ahead of an official opening night February 17. Performances are scheduled through March 13.

In addition to the previously announced Bryan Cranston and Amy Brenneman, Power of Sail will feature Hugo Armstrong, Donna Simone Johnson, Tedra Millan, Seth Numrich, and Brandon Scott. Weyni Mengesha directs.

In the play, Cranston plays a Harvard professor who invites a white nationalist to speak at his annual symposium. His intention is to expose and humiliate his guest, but members of the university community question his choice to provide a platform to the white nationalist at all.

Power of Sail features scenic design by Rachel Myers, costume design by Samantha C. Jones, lighting design by Lap Chi Chu, and original music and sound design by Jonathan Snipes.