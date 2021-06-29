Bryan Cranston and Amy Brenneman to Star in Geffen Playhouse's Power of Sail

Bryan Cranston and Amy Brenneman will star in the West Coast premiere of Paul Grellong's Power of Sail, part of the Geffen Playhouse's 25th anniversary season.

The in-person season will kick off with the West Coast premieres of David Kwong's The Enigmatist, running September 14-October 30, and Dominique Morisseau's Paradise Blue, running November 9-December 12, with Stori Ayers directing.

Power of Sail, directed by Weyni Mengesha and produced with Daryl Roth, runs February 1-March 13, and finds Cranston as a Harvard professor who invites a white nationalist to speak at his annual symposium. Alongside Brenneman, the cast also includes Hugo Armstrong, Tedra Millan, and Seth Numrich.

Linday Joelle's Trayf, directed by Maggie Burrows, receives its West Coast premiere March 1-April 10, with Anna Ouyang Moench's Man of God, also directed by Burrows, running May 24-July 3. That play was in previews when theaters shut down in March 2020. Two additional, unannounced titles, will also be part of the season.

Launching the 2022-23 season will be the Stephen Daldry production of Matthew Lopez's The Inheritance, staged by Mike Donahue.