Broadway's Cynthia Erivo Becomes Two-Time Oscar Nominee With Harriet

The 2020 Oscar nominees have been revealed, and a number of theater favorites have made the list.

Cynthia Erivo received a rare double nomination for her performance as Harriet Tubman in Harriet and for cowriting the film's Oscar-nominated song "Stand Up." If Erivo wins one of the two awards, she'll become the youngest recipient of an EGOT in history, having earned a Tony, Grammy, and Daytime Emmy Award for her work in Broadway's The Color Purple.

Erivo is joined in the Best Actress category by fellow Tony winner Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story) as well as Saoirse Ronan for Little Women, Charlize Theron for Bombshell, and Renée Zellweger for the Judy Garland biopic Judy. Johansson is also a double nominee, earning her second nod for her work in Jojo Rabbit in the Best Supporting Actress category. The Best Actor category sees Tony winner Jonathan Pryce up for The Two Popes, alongside Tony nominees Antonio Banderas and Adam Driver, with Tony winner Al Pacino (The Irishman) going head to head with Tom Hanks for A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood in the Best Supporting Actor category.

Sam Mendes, soon to direct The Lehman Trilogy on Broadway, earned Best Director and Best Original Screenplay nominations for 1917, while Greta Gerwig earned a Best Adapted Screenplay nod for Little Women (though she did not receive a slot in this year's all-male Best Director category). Gerwig returns to the stage later this year in Three Sisters at Classic Stage Company.

Joining Erivo in the Best Original Song category are veteran Broadway composers Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez (Frozen), who earned another Oscar nod for their song "Into the Unknown" from Frozen 2.

The Academy Awards will air on February 9 on ABC.