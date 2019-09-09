Andy Garcia, Joely Fisher, Danny Pino Set for Key Largo at the Geffen Playhouse

Oscar nominee Andy Garcia will head the cast of Key Largo, running November 6-December 10 at the Geffen Playhouse.

Based on the play by Maxwell Anderson and the screenplay by Richard Brooks and John Huston, Key Largo is adapted by Garcia and Jeffrey Hatcher, with direction by Doug Hughes. Reimagining the noir film that starred Humphrey Bogart and Lauren Bacall, the work follows a disillusioned veteran who travels to a hotel in Key Largo to pay respects to the widow of a fallen friend, only to find the venue overtaken by a group of mobsters.

Garcia will take on the role of Johnny Rocco, with Stephen Borrello as Toots, Joely Fisher as Gaye Dawn, Rose McIver as Nora D'Alcala, Louis Mustillo as Curly, Danny Pino as Frank McCloud, Tony Plana as Mr. D'Alcala, Richard Riehle as Sherriff Gash, and Bradley Snedeker as Ziggy.

The creative team includes John Lee Beatty (sets), Linda Cho (costumes), Peter Kaczorowski (lighting), Alex Hawthorn (sound), Kaitlyn Pietras and Jason H. Thompson (projections), Arturo Sandoval (music), and Steve Rankin (fight choreography).