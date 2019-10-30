Andrew Garfield to Star in Lin-Manuel Miranda's Adaptation of Tick, Tick...Boom!

According to published reports, Tony winner Andrew Garfield has been confirmed to star as Jon in the upcoming film adaptation of Jonathan Larson's Tick, Tick...Boom! As previously announced, Lin-Manuel Miranda will make his feature directing debut with the film, which was picked up for distribution by Netflix. Dear Evan Hansen book writer Steven Levenson has been tapped to write the musical's screen adaptation.

Penned by Pulitzer- and Tony-winning Rent writer Larson, Tick, Tick...Boom! is an autobiographical musical that tells the story of an aspiring composer questioning his life choices on the eve of his 30th birthday. In 2014, Miranda starred as Jon in the City Center Encores! staged-reading revival of the musical, alongside Tony winner Karen Olivo as Susan and Hamilton Tony winner Leslie Odom Jr. as Michael.

The film project will be produced by Imagine Entertainment and Miranda himself, with Julie Larson and Levenson executive producing.