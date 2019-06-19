Lin-Manuel Miranda-Directed Film of Tick, Tick… Boom! Picked Up by Netflix

Netflix has secured the rights to the previously announced film adaptation of Jonathan Larson's Tick, Tick...BOOM!, directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda, according to Variety. As reported in the past, Steven Levenson has been tapped to write the musical's screen adaptation.

Variety also reports that Andrew Garfield is the top choice to star though no official announcement of a deal has been made.

Penned by Pulitzer- and Tony-winning Rent writer Jonathan Larson, Tick, Tick...BOOM! is an autobiographical musical that tells the story of an aspiring composer questioning his life choices on the eve of his 30th birthday. In 2014, Miranda starred as Jon in the City Center Encores! staged-reading revival of the musical, alongside Tony winner Karen Olivo as Susan and Hamilton Tony winner Leslie Odom Jr. as Michael.

The film project will be produced by Imagine Entertainment and Miranda himself, with Julie Larson and Levinson executive producing.