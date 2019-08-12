Watch Alexandra Socha and Matt Saldivar in Scenes From Bluegrass Annie Get Your Gun

Sag Harbor's Bay Street Theater has released clips from Sarna Lapine's production of the classic musical Annie Get Your Gun, running through September 1. The show stars Alexandra Socha (Head Over Heels) as Annie Oakley and Matt Saldivar (Honeymoon in Vegas) as Frank Butler. Check out the video below:

With a score by Irving Berlin and a book by Dorothy and Herbert Fields, Lapine's production "brings a fresh, modern approach to the story" and features a score reorchestrated by Erik Della Penna for a small bluegrass band. The company also includes Jennifer Sánchez as Dolly Tate, Jonathan Joss as Sitting Bull, George Abud as Charlie, Oge Agulué as Pawnee Bill, Orville Mendoza as Buffalo Bill, Stephen Lee Anderson as Foster Wilson, Will Hantz as Little Jake, Meaghan McInnes as Nellie, Isa Mooney as Jessie, and an ensemble that includes Aidan Ziegler-Hansen, Allison Walsh, Davis MacLeod Haines, Erica Spyres, and Kara Mikula.

The creative team is made up of Sarah O'Gleby (choreographer), Mikiko Suzuki MacAdams (set design), Andy Einhorn (music supervisor), Shawn Gough (music director), Jiyoun Chang (lighting design), Valérie Thérèse Bart (costume design), Jane Shaw (sound design), Elizabeth Printz (wig, hair, and makeup design), and Lena Forman (props design).