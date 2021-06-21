Rock of Ages and Kinky Boots Featured in John W. Engeman Theater 2021-2022 Season

Long Island's John W. Engeman Theater will welcome audiences back starting September 16 for Smokey Joe's Cafe, the the Grammy Award-winning musical revue celebrating the music of Jerry Leiber and Mike Stoller. The shows includes songs like "On Broadway," "Stand by Me," "Hound Dog,", and "Yakety Yak."

"After more than a year of darkness, we are so grateful and proud to be producing theater once again," said Engeman Co-Owner and Producing Artistic Director Richard Dolce. "We are especially excited to reopen our Main Stage with Smokey Joe's Cafe, which was the first show ever performed on the Engeman stage back in June of 2007." Performances will run through October 31.

Immediately following is Rodgers & Hammerstein's The Sound of Music, about a spirited postulant nun who goes to live with an Austrian naval officer and his seven children. The show features the songs "My Favorite Things," "Do-Re-Mi," "Climb Ev'ry Mountain." It will run November 11 - December 26.

The new year kicks off with Broadway cult favorite Rock of Ages, the hilarious tribute to the rock music of the 1980s, featuring songs like "I Wanna Know What Love is," "Here I Go Again," and "Don't Stop Believin'." It will run January 13 - February 27, 2022.

From March 17 - May 1, 2022, the Engeman will host A Bronx Tale, about a young man caught between the father he loves and the mob boss he'd love to be. Based on Chazz Palminteri's eponymous movie, this musical features a doo-wop score by Alan Menken (Little Shop of Horrors, Aladdin).

J. Harrison Ghee and David Cook appeared in the Broadway run of Kinky Boots.

(© Matthew Murphy)

Next up is the Tony Award-winning musical Kinky Boots, about a fabulous drag queen who helps save an English shoe factory from financial ruin. It has a score by Cyndi Lauper and a book by library philanthropist Harvey Fierstein. It will run May 19 - July 3, 2022.

The season concludes with On Your Feet!, the bio-musical about Emilio and Gloria Estefan. The musical aims to get you on your feet with Estefan's irresistible Latin pop: songs like "Rhythm Is Gonna Get You," "Live For Loving You," and, of course, "Conga." It will run July 14 - August 28, 2022.

Casting for all productions will be announced at a later date. The Engeman is the only regional theater on Long Island to cast solely professional Equity actors.

Before any of these musicals take the mainstage, audiences can enjoy the Engeman's summer concert series, which will include performances by Broadway stars Kelli Barrett & Jarrod Spector (July 17) and Adam Pascal (August 14). Click here for a complete list of summer concerts at the John W. Engeman Theater.