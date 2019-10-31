To Kill a Mockingbird Sets a May 2020 West End Opening

Producers Scott Rudin, Barry Diller, and Sonia Friedman Productions have announced that To Kill a Mockingbird, currently running on Broadway at the Shubert Theatre, will open in the West End at London's Gielgud Theatre in May 2020. The British cast and performance dates will be announced soon.

Directed by Bartlett Sher and adapted from Harper Lee's novel by Aaron Sorkin, To Kill a Mockingbird began performances November 1, 2018 ahead of a December 13 opening. The show will launch its coast-to-coast national tour in August 2020 at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. Starring Richard Thomas as Atticus Finch, the tour will be on the road for over two years, playing dozens of cities across America.

The current Broadway cast features original stars Jeff Daniels (Atticus Finch), Celia Keenan-Bolger (Scout), Will Pullen (Jem), Gideon Glick (Dill), Danny Wolohan (Arthur "Boo" Radley), Frederick Weller (Bob Ewell), Gbenga Akinnagbe (Tom Robinson), Manoel Felciano (Horace Gilmer), Dakin Matthews (Judge Taylor), Erin Wilhelmi (Mayella Ewell), and LaTanya Richardson Jackson (Calpurnia).

Beginning November 5, Ed Harris will take over the role of Atticus Finch alongside a company of new cast members.

Set in Alabama in 1934, To Kill a Mockingbird centers on one of the most venerated characters in American literature, the small-town lawyer Atticus Finch. The cast of characters includes Atticus's daughter Scout; her brother Jem; their housekeeper and caretaker Calpurnia; their visiting friend Dill; a mysterious neighbor, the reclusive Arthur "Boo" Radley; and the other indelible residents of Maycomb, Alabama.