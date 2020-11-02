The Walking Dead's Andrew Lincoln to Play Scrooge in Old Vic's Live Streamed Christmas Carol

The Walking Dead star Andrew Lincoln will play Scrooge in the Old Vic Theatre's live streamed A Christmas Carol this holiday season. The production, which first ran at the Old Vic four years ago and opened on Broadway last winter, will play 16 performances, December 12-24, with 80,000 tickets available for home viewing around the world.

Lincoln will be joined by a cast made up of Melissa Allan, Rosanna Bates, John Dagleish, Tim van Eyken, Sam Lathwood, Eugene McCoy, Myra McFadyen, Gloria Obianyo, Maria Omakinwa, Golda Rosheuvel, Michael Rouse, Clive Rowe and Sam Townsend. With Rayhaan Kufuor-Gray, Lara Mehmet, Lenny Rush, and Eleanor Stollery sharing the role of Tiny Tim. Eighty freelance creatives, actors, and musicians will be employed to create the production.

Adapted from the Charles Dickens story by Jack Thorne and directed by Matthew Warchus, the production has orchestrations and arrangements by Christopher Nightingale, sets and costumes by Rob Howell, lighting by Hugh Vanstone, sound by Simon Baker, music direction by Michael Gacetta, and movement by Lizzi Gee. The full production as originally seen will be on display, with the empty Old Vic auditorium serving as the show's backdrop.

The production received 5 Tony Award nominations for its designs.