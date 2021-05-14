Sutton Foster to Replace Megan Mullally in Anything Goes in London

Two-time Tony winner Sutton Foster will reprise the role of Reno Sweeney in Cole Porter & P.G. Wodehouse's musical comedy Anything Goes this summer at London's Barbican Theatre. Foster replaces Megan Mullally, who has withdrawn from the show due to an injury.

Foster won a Tony in 2011 for her performance in the same role. She will be making her West End debut with this production and will reunite with director Kathleen Marshall, who directed the show on Broadway. Foster will star alongside Tony winner Robert Lindsay as Moonface Martin, Felicity Kendal as Evangeline Harcourt, and Gary Wilmot as Elisha Whitney.

"I have been looking forward to performing on the West End for a long time," said Foster in a statement, "and I am thrilled to be making my debut by revisiting the iconic role of Reno Sweeney. I am so excited to get back on stage and feel grateful to be a part of welcoming London audiences back to the theaters this summer. I am looking forward to working again with Kathleen Marshall, Robert Lindsay, Felicity Kendal, Gary Wilmot and the whole London company on this new production of this beloved musical."

With music and lyrics by Cole Porter and the original book by P.G. Wodehouse & Guy Bolton and Howard Lindsay & Russel Crouse, Anything Goes will open at the Barbican Theatre in London on Friday, July 23, for a limited engagement through October 17.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here.