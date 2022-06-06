Six Will Be Filmed Live in London With Original West End Cast for Future Release

The original West End cast of the Tony nominated musical Six will reunite for a filmed version of the show at the Vaudeville Theatre in London.

Directed for the screen by Liz Clare, the taping of Six will feature Jarnéia Richard-Noel (Catherine of Aragon), Millie O'Connell (Anne Boleyn), Natalie Paris (Jane Seymour), Alexia McIntosh (Anna of Cleves), Aimie Atkinson (Katherine Howard), and Maiya Quansah-Breed (Catherine Parr). This "OG" cast received a joint Olivier Award nomination for their performances.

The West End production will go dark for four nights beginning Monday, June 27 to shoot the show, with a live performance for an audience on Friday, July 1. A limited number of tickets will be made available for public purchase beginning on June 10 via the show's social media channels.

Six is written by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss. Currently up for eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical, the show is codirected by Moss and Jamie Armitage, with choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille. The creative team includes Emma Bailey (set design), Gabriella Slade (costume design), Paul Gatehouse (sound design), Tim Deiling (lighting design), Tom Curran (orchestrations), and Joe Beighton (music supervision and vocal arrangements).

A release date for the filmed version of Six has not yet been announced.