New Filmed Production of Romeo and Juliet to Star Sam Tutty, Emily Redpath, and Derek Jacobi

Sam Tutty, Emily Redpath, and Sir Derek Jacobi will star in a new film version of Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet, shot under Covid-19 regulations and to be released online in time for Valentine's Day.

Olivier winner Tutty (Dear Evan Hansen) and Redpath will take on the title roles, with Olivier and Tony winner Jacobi serving as Narrator. Also in the cast are Brandon Bassir as Mercutio, Daniel Bowerbank as Benvolio, Jonny Labey as Paris, Sylvester Akinrolabu as Tybalt, Helen Anker as Capulet, Marc Ozall as Montague, Lucy Tregear as Nurse, Vinta Morgan as Friar, Jessica Murrain as Prince, Timmy Driscoll as Sam, Tats Nyazika as Gregory, Iskandar Eton as Abe, and Ollie Tennant as Balthasar.

Directed by Nick Evans, the production was shot using green screens and cutting edge technology, with editing by Ryan Metcalfe. The creative team also includes Jamie Osborne for Preevue (production design), Natasha Bowles (costumes), Sam Dinley (music), Olly Steel (sound), Elliot Smith (lighting), Preevue (visual effects), Gwenan Bain (assistant direction), Gary Beestone (production management), and Jim Arnold CDG (casting).

Romeo and Juliet will stream February 13-20, with a portion of the proceeds going to Acting for Others. Click here for more information and tickets.