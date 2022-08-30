Netflix Sets Christmas Release for Matilda Musical Movie

The film adaptation of Dennis Kelly and Tim Minchin's Matilda the Musical will begin streaming on Netflix on December 25. The movie will debut in cinemas a couple of weeks prior on December 9.

Based on the popular stage musical (which is based on Dahl's 1988 children's novel), Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical features a Tony-nominated original score by Minchin. Kelly, who penned the Tony-winning book, has taken on the screenplay here. Matthew Warchus, who helmed the stage show, directs for the screen.

Taking on the title role is Alisha Weir. She stars alongside Emma Thompson as Miss Trunchbull, Stephen Graham and Andrea Riseborough as the Wormwoods, Lashana Lynch as Miss Honey, and Sindhu Vee as Mrs. Phelps.