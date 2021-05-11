Monty Python's Terry Gilliam to Direct Into the Woods at London's Old Vic

Oscar nominee Terry Gilliam (Monty Python, Brazil) will co-direct a new revival of Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's classic Into the Woods for London's Old Vic Theatre.

The production, co-directed by Gilliam's longtime collaborator Leah Hausman, will run April 16-July 9, 2022, with casting and additional information still to be confirmed.

Into the Woods, with a book by Lapine and songs by Sondheim, follows the intertwined tales of several Brothers Grimm fairy-tale characters as they journey through the forest. The musical premiered on Broadway in 1987 with Broadway legend and Sondheim regular Bernadette Peters originating the role of the Witch.