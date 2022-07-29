Mark McKinney, Susan Kelechi Watson to Join Helen Hunt in Eureka Day

The complete cast of the UK premiere of Eureka Day, starring Oscar winner Helen Hunter, has been revealed.

Jonathan Spector's satirical play, which received its New York premiere via Colt Couer in 2019, is set during a mumps outbreak in California in 2017, as the school community weighs up questions of vaccination.

Joining the previously announced Hunt are Kirsten Foster (Life of Pi) as May, Mark McKinney (Kids in the Hall) as Don, Ben Schnetzer (The Book Thief) as Eli, and Susan Kelechi Watson (This is Us) as Carina.

Joining director Katy Rudd on the creative team will be set and costume designer Rob Howell, lighting designer Jon Clark, sound designer Donato Wharton, video designer Andrzej Goulding, composer Jherek Bischoff, casting director Jim Carnahan, voice coach Charlie Hughes-D'Aeth, and dialect coach Penny Dyer.

Eureka Day runs September 6-October 31 at London's Old Vic.