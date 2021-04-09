Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, Again? Producer Judy Craymer Gives Update on 3rd Film

Mamma Mia! producer Judy Craymer has provided a fresh update on a proposed third film in what is destined to be a trilogy of ABBA-oriented flicks.

Chatting to Baz Bamigboye in the Daily Mail, Craymer has revealed that she is currently waiting on a "tranche of new ABBA songs" that she hopes to include in the film. With a script still unwritten, shooting isn't expected to begin until next year at the earliest. Craymer also revealed a desire to watch stars Meryl Streep and Cher sing "Slipping Through My Fingers," echoing Amanda Seyfried and Streep's duet in the original film.

Mamma Mia! recently celebrated its 22nd birthday in London, having dazzled audiences for years with its summery story of generational romantic turmoil. The screen version of the original stage production and its successor were both big draws at the box office.