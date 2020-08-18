Immersive Doctor Who Theater Event Coming to London's West End in 2021

An immersive theatrical event centered around the beloved series Doctor Who will come to London beginning February 17, 2021. Doctor Who: Time Fracture will run at the former military drill hall now known as Immersive | LDN, located in Mayfair.

Featuring an original story, Doctor Who: Time Fracture is set at the height of the blitz in 1940, when a weapon of unknown origin destroys a small corner of Mayfair and opens up a rift in time and space. Audience members are tasked with stepping up and becoming the hero in order to save the earth, confronting monsters and aliens along the way, while meeting Daleks, Cybermen, Time Lords, and many other strange and mysterious characters.

The production is written by Daniel Dingsdale, directed by Tom Maller, and designed by Rebecca Brower, all in collaboration with BBC Studios. Immersive Everywhere serves as producer.

Doctor Who: Time Fracture will take place with adherence to the UK's social distancing guidelines. The production will also offer a no-questions-asked ticket exchange policy for patrons. It will provide a free preview to coronavirus pandemic frontline works, with full details to come.

