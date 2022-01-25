Ian McKellen: I'd Love to Do a Musical

Stage star Ian McKellen, who is about to make a fun appearance in the Park Theatre's Whodunnit (though we aren't entirely sure when) in the detective role, has announced he'd love to do a musical.

Chatting on the Today programme on BBC Radio 4, McKellen admitted when asked what projects he'd still like to tackle: "Areas of theatre I'd love to work in – one would be the musical...I don't feel I've got much to prove in my career anymore, so why not just do the things I enjoy doing? But I do like getting in front of an audience and entertaining them and this would be a new way of doing it."

When asked by the presenter if he can sing, he responded, "In the bath, in the shower, in private – I have sung occasionally...I can hold a tune, but I'm not a pop singer...I am available but incompetent!"

McKellen has done a few musical projects on film, including Cats (maybe he's scrubbed that from his memory) and the live-action version of Beauty and the Beast. What role would you want to see McKellen tackle?