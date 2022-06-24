Hamilton's Michael Luwoye to Play Nelson Mandela in New London Musical

Former Hamilton star Michael Luwoye will play Nelson Mandela in the world premiere of the new musical Mandela, running November 29-February 4 at London's Young Vic.

Featuring a book by Laiona Michelle and music and lyrics by Greg Dean Borowsky and Shaun Borowsky, Mandela is directed by Schele Williams. Luowye will star alongside DAnielle Flamanya, who will play Winnie Mandela.

Also appearing in the show are Gregory Armand as Vusi, Zion Battles as Bongani, Earl Carpenter as the Prime Minister, Stewart Clarke as the Warden, Hanna Dimtsu as Nomsa, Lerato Gwebu as Adelaide Tambo, Prudence Jezile as Praise Singer, Akmed Junior Khemalai as Walter Sisulu, Blue Makwana as Gugu, Kayleigh McKnight as Barbara, Posi Morakinyo as Thembi Mandela, Sneziey Msomi as Albertina Sisulu/Maki Mandela, Ryan O'Donnell as Joe Slovo, Adam Pearce as Kobus, Shiv Rabheru as Ahmed Kathrada, Will Richardson as Piet, Leanne Robinson as Zindzi Mandela, and Ntsikelelo Nicholas Vani as Oliver Tambo. Further casting to be announced.

It has additional music and lyrics by Bongi Duma, with choreography by Gregory Maqoma, set design by Academy Award winner Hannah Beachler, costume designs by Fay Fullerton, sound design by Paul Gatehouse, lighting design by Jon Clark, orchestration and musical supervision by Benjamin Kwasi Burrell and casting by Pippa Ailion CDG and Natalie Gallacher CDG.

Completing the creative team are associate choreographer Dickson Mbi, assistant director Becca Chadder, associate set designer Debbie Duru, associate music director Sam Young and associate casting director Richard Johnston.

The show will also be broadcast live as part of the Young Vic's streaming system, with further details to be announced.