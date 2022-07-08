Disney's Beauty and the Beast West End Cast Members Play "Be Our Guest... Take Our Test!"

Our London team at WhatsOnStage recently paid a visit to the London Palladium to meet a few of the stars of Disney's Beauty and the Beast, who graciously agreed to compete against each other in a little quiz we like to call "Be Our Guest... Take Our Test!"

It's Courtney Stapleton (who plays the role of Belle) vs Shaq Taylor (the Beast) vs Sam Bailey (Mrs. Potts) in a triple threat match... with three triple threat performers!

Find out which cast member won in the video below:





Disney Theatrical's current revival of the company's inaugural production (which received a glowing review from WhatsOnStage) continues its West End run until September 17, before heading to the Bristol Hippodrome (September 29) and Dublin's Bord Gáis Energy Theatre (November 24).