Full Album of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella Has Been Released

Polydor Records has released the full album of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella. The album, written and produced during lockdown in the UK, features voices from the cast of the new musical. Guest vocalist Todrick Hall contributes his unique version of "Only You, Lonely You" – originally sung by cast member Ivano Turco – as a bonus track.

The new musical will have its world premiere at London's Gillian Lynne Theatre on July 20. It is based on an original story by Emerald Fennell and features lyrics by David Zippel. Laurence Connor directs, with choreography by Joann M. Hunter. Carrie Hope Fletcher stars as Cinderella, and Ivano Turco plays Prince Sebastian.

To purchase the album, click here.

For tickets to the London premiere of Cinderella, click here.