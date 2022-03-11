Call My Agent! Stage Musical in the Works for 2024 West End Premiere

The hit French television series Call My Agent! is set to get the musical treatment. According to spokespeople, a stage show is in the works and is expected to be West End-bound in late 2024. Cast, creatives, dates, and further information is still to be revealed.

Call My Agent!, which premiered in 2015 and is originally titled Dix Pour Cent, follows the travails of a group of French talent agents as they advocate for their celebrity clients. As with the TV show, there are plans to have a special guest star in the new musical production each week.

The original TV series, created by Fanny Herrero, launched in France in 2015 and is currently available on Netflix in America. An English-language version, titled Ten Percent, will launch on Amazon Prime later this year, with international adaptations running across the world.