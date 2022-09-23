TheaterMania Logo
Audra McDonald's London Concert to Be Filmed

The one-night-only concert is taking place at The London Palladium.

Audra McDonald is a multiple Tony Award winner.
Record-breaking Tony Award winner Audra McDonald will be having her West End performance filmed this weekend.

With musical direction by Andy Einhorn and the 40-piece London Musical Theatre Orchestra for accompaniment, McDonald will be performing "The Great American Songbook" over the course of a single night this Sunday, September 25.

While release plans are to be revealed, the concert is taking place at The London Palladium, where the six-time Tony winner will perform tunes by Rodgers and Hammerstein, Lerner and Loewe, Kander and Ebb, Stephen Sondheim, and more modern composers.

The live-capture film is produced by David Treatman Creative and STEAM Motion and Sound, and co-produced by Chris Oakland, Bill Frisbie, Paul Bonin-Rodriguez, and Simon Brook.

The concert is produced by Darren Bell, Dan Looney, Adam Paulden, and Jason Haigh-Ellery for Fourth Wall Live, and David Treatman Creative.

McDonald is returning to Broadway this fall in Ohio State Murders, further casting of which has just been announced.

