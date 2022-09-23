Bryce Pinkham, Lizan Mitchell Join Audra McDonald in Ohio State Murders

Bryce Pinkham and Lizan Mitchell will join Audra McDonald in the Broadway premiere of Adrienne Kennedy's Ohio State Murders at the James Earl Jones Theatre (formerly the Cort).

Directed by Kenny Leon, the play will begin previews November 11 and open on December 8. Complete casting is still to be announced.

The production will have set design by Beowulf Boritt, lighting design by Allen Lee Hughes, costume design by Dede Ayite, sound design by Justin Ellington, and projection design by Jeff Sugg.