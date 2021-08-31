Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella Takes Out a Full-Page Ad in New York Times – Is Broadway Next?

Now here's one you don't see all too often (and certainly not during a pandemic) – Andrew Lloyd Webber, David Zippel, and Emerald Fennell's Cinderella, which recently opened in London's West End, has decided to take out a full-page ad in a newspaper... in New York!

Emphasizing that anyone that is US-based can currently jet over to the UK to experience Cinderella without having to quarantine (in a big bid to promote international tourism), you can't help but get the feeling that the move is also a small push to start hyping the show ahead of a possible Atlantic crossing.

So, is there the chance of a Ball on Broadway? Well, a lot of UK-grown productions, most of which were supposed to open 18 months ago, are finally getting up and running this season, from The Lehman Trilogy to Caroline, or Change, Company, Girl From the North Country, and, of course, Six. So it would be no surprise if Cinderella crossed the Atlantic soon, but it might not be until the second half of 2022 or early 2023, given how tight the Broadway real estate market is these days.

Seeing as it's opened to glowing reviews from across the press, there is very little to dispute a possible transfer – Lloyd Webber shows have a tendency of hotfooting it across the Atlantic. Throw into the mix book writer Emerald Fennell's Oscar win for her hit film Promising Young Woman, the lyrical prowess of Tony winner David Zippel, and the general popularity of the Cinderella legend, and there's a healthy offering for NYC family audiences. Particularly during summer and winter tourism seasons.

If you're looking to be among the first to see it, you can get a ticket for the West End run here (airfare not included).