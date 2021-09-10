Actor Antony Sher Diagnosed With Terminal Illness; Husband Gregory Doran to Take Leave From RSC

England's Royal Shakespeare Company has announced that artistic director Gregory Doran will take a period of compassionate leave to care for his husband, legendary Shakespearean actor Antony Sher, who has been diagnosed with a terminal illness.

In a statement, Doran said, "I am very sorry to say that my husband, Tony Sher, has been diagnosed with a terminal illness, and in order to look after him, and with the agreement of the Board, I will be taking a period of compassionate leave with immediate effect. I expect to return in early 2022." The venue's deputy artistic director Erica Whyman will assume the role of acting artistic director until Doran's return.

Sher, 72, earned a Tony nomination in 1997 for starring in the Broadway play Stanley, and also appeared on Broadway in Primo in 2005. Over the course of his five-decade career, the South African native became one of Britain's most esteemed classical actors, tackling roles including Richard III, Shylock, Titus, Macbeth, Prospero, Falstaff, and Lear. Most, if not all, were performed for his longtime theatrical home at the Royal Shakespeare Company.