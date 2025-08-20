The Queen of Versailles Announces Full Broadway Cast

The new musical will begin performances on October 8.

On Tuesday, Kristin Chenoweth announced the complete cast for the Broadway premiere of The Queen of Versailles.

Directed by Tony Award winner Michael Arden, with music and lyrics by Academy Award winner Stephen Schwartz and a book by Olivier Award nominee Lindsey Ferrentino, The Queen of Versailles will begin performances on Wednesday, October 8, with an opening night set for Sunday, November 9.

As previously announced, Chenoweth will star with Academy Award winner F. Murray Abraham. Joining them will be Melody Butiu (Here Lies Love) as Sofia, Stephen DeRosa (Hairspray) as John, Greg Hildreth (Company) as Gary, Tatum Grace Hopkins (Meek) as Jonquil, Isabel Keating (The Boy From Oz) as Debbie, and Nina White (Kimberly Akimbo) as Victoria.

The company will also include Yeman Brown, David Aron Damane, Drew Elhamalawy, Christopher Gurr, KJ Hippensteel, Cassondra James, Andrew Kober, Jesse Kovarsky, Pablo David Laucerica, Travis Murad Leland, Ryah Nixon, Shea Renne, Michael McCorry Rose, Grace Slear, Anne Fraser Thomas and Jake Bentley Young.

Based on Lauren Greenfield’s 2012 documentary film and the life stories of Jackie and David Siegel, The Queen of Versailles will feature music direction by Mary-Mitchell Campbell, choreography by Lauren Yalango-Grant and Christopher Cree Grant, and direction by Tony Award winner Michael Arden.

The production will include scenic and video design by Dane Laffrey, costume design by Christian Cowan, lighting design by Natasha Katz, sound design by Peter Hylenski, hair and wig design by Cookie Jordan, orchestrations by John Clancy, and casting by Stephen Kopel, CSA, and Carrie Gardner, CSA, at C12 Casting. Baseline Theatrical will serve as general manager and Clarissa Marie Ligon will serve as production stage manager.

The world premiere engagement of The Queen of Versailles opened at Boston’s Emerson Colonial Theatre on August 1, 2024.